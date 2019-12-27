Offaly hurlers face possible penalty shoot-out in Kehoe Cup semi-final in Birr

While Offaly manager Michael Fennelly will be hoping that his side will get the job done in normal time, they could face a potential penalty shoot-out in their Kehoe Cup semi-final with Meath on Saturday, January 4 in St Brendan's Park in Birr.

Leinster GAA has announced that the winner of the game will be decided on a penalty shoot out for goals only. There will be no extra-time played in the game should the sides finish level after normal time. Offaly have beaten Kildare and Down so far in the competition. The semi-final is fixed for 2pm in Birr on Saturday, January 4.

On the same day, the Offaly footballers will welcome Wexford to Faithful Fields in the O'Byrne Cup. That game also throws in at 2pm. John Maughan's side registered wins over Laois and Louth so far in the competition.