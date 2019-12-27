Go ahead given for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Go ahead given for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town

Go ahead given for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town

The go ahead has been given for a housing development on the Main Street in an Offaly town.

Mark Feely has been given planning permission to build eight two-storey, three-bedroom townhouses on Main Street in Daingean. There will also be new vehicular access roadway.

Offaly County Council granted planning permission with 18 conditions attached. 

READ NEXT: Green light for change of use of unit in Bridge Centre Shopping Centre