Go ahead given for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town
Go ahead given for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town
The go ahead has been given for a housing development on the Main Street in an Offaly town.
Mark Feely has been given planning permission to build eight two-storey, three-bedroom townhouses on Main Street in Daingean. There will also be new vehicular access roadway.
Offaly County Council granted planning permission with 18 conditions attached.
READ NEXT: Green light for change of use of unit in Bridge Centre Shopping Centre
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on