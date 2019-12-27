Disqualified driver caught on the road on St Stpehen's Day in Midlands

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A disqualified driver was detected on the roads in the Midlands on St Stephen's Day an is now facing a day in court after being arrested.

Laois Roads Policing Unit detected a disqualified driver this evening using the Garda Mobility App at an MIT checkpoint.

The driver was arrested and a court appearance will follow.

Cannabis also was found by Gardai during a subsequent search of the vehicle.