Sixteen people arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A total of 16 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs across the country on Christmas Day.

The figures were released by An Garda Siochana yesterday.

The number detected is an increase from 2018 with Gardai warning people to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol