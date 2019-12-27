Sixteen people arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day
A total of 16 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs across the country on Christmas Day.
The figures were released by An Garda Siochana yesterday.
The number detected is an increase from 2018 with Gardai warning people to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol
On Christmas Day, despite all the media attention and Garda appeals, 16 people were arrested for driving while under the influence of drink/drugs. This compares to 11 arrests for Christmas Day 2018. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.https://t.co/S1qcMcLHXt pic.twitter.com/8MBcF9kE5V— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 26, 2019
