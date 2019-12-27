Green light for change of use of unit in Bridge Centre Shopping Centre

The green light has been give for the change of use for a unit in The Bridge Centre in Tullamore.

EBS DAC applied for planning permission for the change of use of the unit which fronts on to High Street as well as the Bridge Centre and is located between the An Post Office and the entrance to the Bridge Centre.

The unit is currently zoned retail but the application is seeking a change of use to Class 2 Financial. Now that permission has been granted, the existing shop front will be replaced and new external signage will be put in place.

Offaly County Council has granted permission for the development with a total of seven conditions.