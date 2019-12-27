The Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly dry with outbreaks of rain in places at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for most areas to be dry with a little sunshine breaking through. In the west and north it will stay cloudy with patches of rain or drizzle. Later in the afternoon rain may turn more persistent in the northwest. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on west and northwest coasts.

Tonight, rain and drizzle will clear northwards and it will become dry generally. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for be another mild and breezy day. Many places will be dry but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the west and north Connacht and Ulster. Maximum temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in fresh to strong southerly winds.

Mostly cloudy, but dry on Saturday night apart from a little patchy drizzle, mainly in hilly and coastal areas. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 Celsius, in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, but winds will be strong along the west coast.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/9fhou0uh1m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 27, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for it to be mainly dry, with some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in the east and south. However, patchy rain and drizzle is possible along west and northwest coasts, turning more persistent there later in the day. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southwest winds. Sunday night will be mild, with rain and drizzle extending eastwards across Connacht, Ulster and parts of west Munster, but staying mostly dry elsewhere. Misty with fog patches. Min. 6 to 8 degrees., with light to moderate southwesterly winds.