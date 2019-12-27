Offaly deaths and funerals (December 27)

Mary (Mam) LOWRY (née Groome) - Killane View, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday (today) at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Patrick Anthony Gray - Birr, Offaly / Finglas, Dublin

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas on Friday (December 27) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Removal on Saturday Morning to St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Jill Tully (née Joyce) - Ely Place, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am. for Funeral Mass at 11am. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private Please.

Bob PASSCHIER - Tullamore, Offaly

In accordance with Bob’s wishes, a private cremation will take place on Monday December 30th. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, in his memory to a charity of your choice.

Patrick (Paddy) Murray - Drumcooley, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing on Friday (27th) from 4pm with removal to St. Mary' Church, Edenderry at 6pm arriving for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (28th) at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private Please.

Gertie HOEY (née Gorry) - 80 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Saturday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bridie Shortall - Eneghan, Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 7pm. Reposing on Friday from 2:30pm with removal at 4:15pm, arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island, at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Gallagher (née Feighery) - Curraghavarna, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm until Holy Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oesophageal Cancer Fund. House private on Saturday morning.

Bernadette CLANCY (née Sheridan) - 'St. Rita's Guest House, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Dublin / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at home in ‘St. Rita’s’, Ennis Road (V94 YYK6) on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

May they rest in peace.