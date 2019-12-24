Run for Offaly Hospice and three GOAL Miles to take place in Offaly

A run in aid of Offaly Hospice and three GOAL Miles will take place across Offaly on Christmas Day.

The event for Offaly Hospice will take place in Tullamore Harriers from 10am to 12pm. After organising GOAL Miles for a number of years, Tullamore Harriers took the decision this year to support a local charity which they say could benefit 'each and every one of us in the county'. The Tullamore event is always well supported and with the weather set to be good for Christmas morning (SEE THE FULL FORECAST HERE) a large turnout is expected once again.

There will also be three GOAL Miles in the county on Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day.

Christmas Day: Emmet Square, Birr, 1pm; Derry Rovers AFC, 11am – 1pm

St. Stephen’s Day: Banagher (outside BOI) 1pm

Last year GOAL reached more than 5.5 million people in need, helped by the €250,000 raised from the 2018 GOAL Mile. GOAL’s work includes supporting those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Syria; running nutrition programmes saving the lives of infants under six months in refugee camps in Ethiopia and providing ongoing emergency response to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Ida in Zimbabwe.

GOAL’s Senior Development Manager, Alan Vard, said, “The GOAL Mile is a very special tradition for families and communities over the Christmas period. It is a lovely way for people to come together, have some exercise and fun and raise money for a great cause at the same time.”

“Thanks to GOAL Mile organisers, millions of euros have been raised to support GOAL’s work in the developing world since the first Mile was staged in 1982. The beauty of the GOAL Mile is its simplicity. People don’t need to register in advance but simply show up to their nearest event, run or walk a Mile and contribute whatever they can afford to GOAL on the day.”