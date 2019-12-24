Offaly deaths and funerals (December 24)

Kathleen NOONAN GREENE, O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary (Mam) LOWRY (née Groome) - Killane View, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26 from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Patrick Anthony Gray - Birr, Offaly / Finglas, Dublin

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas on Friday (December 27) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Removal on Saturday Morning to St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.