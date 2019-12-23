WATCH: Offaly man's beautiful Christmas song about homelessness

Offaly man Sean Glennon has released a Christmas song inspired by his own experiences of homelessness in London in the 1970s.

The song is a sweet Christmas tale of a young Irish busker on the streets of London in the 1970s who meets a young homeless girl on Christmas Eve.

"Her story deeply affects the young man who donates all his hard-earned takings to help the distressed child. It's a poignant reminder of the struggles of the homeless at a time when there should be such joy in their lives," the creators said.

The animated video accompanying the song is also beautiful and was created by Niall Cole.

