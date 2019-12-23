TD looking for Offaly votes puts in the second highest order of calendars from Dáil

A Kildare politician who will be looking for Laois votes on the General Election canvas lodged the second largest order with the Dáil printing service for 2020 calendars.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O’Loughlin, ordered 24,000 coloured calendars from the Oireachtas printers.

The figures released under the Freedom of Information Act overall 159,200 calendars and Christmas cards were ordered by TDs and senators at a cost of €5,261 to the taxpayer between September and November this year.

Deputy O’Loughlin said her constituents use the calendars.

“I have consistently ordered calendars for my constituents since I first became a councillor in the 1990s. People always remark how useful and handy they are because I have emergency contact details on the back.

“The reason I ordered as many as I did is because I had to order two different calendars for my constituents in Kildare and the constituents in parts of Laois and Offaly,” she said.

Dep O’Loughlin also said that she orders other printing locally throughout the year, including her Christmas cards.

The Fianna Fáil TD is a candidate in the new four-seat Kildare South constituency next time around. The constituency has increased in size through the inclusion by parts of Laois and Offaly around Portarlington which have a population of 12.000.

Laois Offaly returns to being a five-seater after losing, the Portarlington area and the return of Monasterevin to Kildare South.

The Kildare South Fianna Fail TD was second only to TD Niall Collins who ordered 32,000 calendars.