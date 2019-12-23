Hospital warns of 'long delays' at Emergency Department as visitor restrictions still in place

The Emergency Department at Portiuncula University Hospital is extremely busy today, Monday December 23.

The hospital has seen a significant increase in the numbers of patients presenting with respiratory and flu like illness.

In a statement this morning, the hospital stated, "We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance. However, if you are seriously injured or ill the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

"Patients attending the Emergency Department will experience long delays. We apologise for the distress that these delays cause our patients.

"Actions underway in the hospital to try to alleviate the waiting times for patients requiring hospital admission include additional reviews and early discharges.

"Management at Portiuncula University Hospital also remind the public not to visit patients in the hospital if they have recently had symptoms of the flu and to consider limiting their visiting if possible in an effort to prevent the spread of the flu in the hospital.

"Once again this week we are requesting that only immediate family visit patients in hospital and visitors are limited to two at any time. Children should not visit the hospital other than in exceptional circumstances and following discussion with the relevant ward manager.

"We are appealing to people to cooperate so that we can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.”