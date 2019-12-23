Offaly TD fumes over insurance threat to local businesses

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said there is growing concern in the community and business sectors around their capacity to maintain insurance costs in the face of dramatic increases in premiums.

"When the Minister for Children is telling us that full-time crèche fees have risen by 3.6% this year, with weekly fees per child ranging from €148 to €246, then we know there is real trouble ahead for parents and providers. The emergency intervention this week is welcome, of that there is no doubt; but ultimately it has only kicked the problem down the road," Deputy Nolan said.

"At present the government's response to insurance reform is disjointed, damaging and a danger to the stability of entire sectors of our economy. We saw the recent Central Bank Report confirm that although the cost of motor insurance claims fell by 2.5% between 2009 and 2018; premiums rose by 42%. How is that sustainable or fair for consumers?

"There is also a threat to agriculture sector. We saw this with the closure of Mountrath Mart in January due to insurance costs, when it was faced with significant overhead costs of up to €2,000 a week before a single animal was traded.

"That was the same month I was contacted by groups like the Irish Inflatable Hirers Federation (IIHF), which has up to 250 businesses among its number. These businesses were on a knife-edge trying to maintain employment after years of building up solid community relations.

"It is clear then that the government has let another year pass without the introduction of measures that would actually bring change on the ground. It is a policy failure of significant proportions that must be addressed as a matter of urgency, I have been contacted by many concerned business owners in Laois/Offaly who are calling for urgent action and insurance reforms, these reforms have to happen to protect businesses," concluded Deputy Nolan.