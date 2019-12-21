Emergency services rescue horse from deep bog drain in Midlands
Gardaí and the Fire Services spent three hours in the cold last night last night rescuing a horse which had fallen into a bog drain in the Midlands.
The horse was in freezing cold water that was approximately 10 feet deep. After three hours, the horse was successfully rescued after some delicate work.
It is now recovering at the Hungry Horse Foundation who also assisted emergency services.
