The Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it to be generally cool with a mix of bright spells and showers

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for the day to start foggy with a Fog Warning in place until 10am. There will also be some frost and a risk of ice on roads overnight and into tomorrow morning. After that however, it will be a largely dry with some sunny spells and isolated showers. Winds will be light allowing fog to linger in places. Showers may become more frequent along southern coasts later in the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Some showers on Saturday night in the west and north overnight but generally dry elsewhere and with some frost. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

A lot of dry weather across the country this evening. Patches of mist and fog will thicken after dark, especially in parts of the midlands. Scattered showers in the southwest will spread eastwards across Munster and into south Leinster. pic.twitter.com/N07VeGlZHC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for bright spells and showers. The showers will be most frequent in the southwest, west and northwest but more scattered elsewhere. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds. A mix of clear spells and scattered showers overnight with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with a risk of isolated frost patches.

Monday is looking mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes. Showers will become isolated overnight with good clear spells developing. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with a patchy frost.

Status Yellow - Fog warning for Ireland

Dense fog in many areas.



Valid: 4 p.m. today (Friday) until 10 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday) pic.twitter.com/vZS3vIBhvW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2019

Current trends suggest high pressure will build towards Ireland for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with an increased likelihood of dry, chilly and settled weather.