Eleven people face Christmas in custody following violent disorder in Midlands town

Eleven people are facing spending Christmas behind bars following an incident of violent disorder in a Midlands Town earlier this week.

The eleven people appeared before Longford District Court today following an incident of violent disorder that occurred on Main St, Longford on Monday. Nine people were arrested at the time and two further arrests were subsequently made in connection with the incident.



All eleven remain in custody and will now appear before a special sitting of the court on December 27 at 5.00pm.