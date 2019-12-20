Over €3 million allocated for works and maintenance on roads in Offaly

A total of €3,150,855 has been allocated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to Offaly County Council for works on a variety of roads in the county in 2020.

Under the heading of Major Scheme, €500,000 has been allocated for the N52 Kilbeggan to Tullamore.

Under the heading of Pavement, €1.5 million has been allocated with €600,00 of that figure for the N62 Baveen to Drumakeenan.

Under Minor Works, €475,000 has been allocated to the N52 (€75,000), N62 (€150,000) and the N80 (€250,000).

Included in the headline figure is €436,855 for Maintenance including €29,117 for motorway lighting.

The allocation for Offaly is almost exactly a third of what was allocated for Laois with the neighbouring county receiving nearly €9.5 million.