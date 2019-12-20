WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Fog Warning for this evening and tonight

Met Eireann has issued a Fog Weather Warning for the entire country for this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning.

The national forecaster states that there will be dense fog in many areas.

The warning is in place from 4pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

Met Eireann adds that temperatures will drop back to freezing, giving some frost and a risk of ice on roads. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees, in near calm conditions.

The AA is advising motorists to drive with extra care, using fog lights, but don't forget to turn them off when they're no longer needed.

READ NEXT: Weather forecast for Christmas Day - latest forecast from Met Eireann