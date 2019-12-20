Junction outside Offaly village needs to be 'made safe'

Make safe the N80 junction at Moneyquid, Killeigh, proposed Cllr Seamus McDonald at the December meeeting of the Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

The Laois Fianna Fáil county councillor said there was an equestrian centre and another new enterprise in the area, and, he added, these were attracting tourists.

Acting Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem said the issue would be brought to the attention of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for consideration under a safety improvement scheme.

Such a scheme would depend on TII funding, he explained.