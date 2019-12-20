Awards keep rolling in for 'Man of the Year' Shane Lowry

The Awards keep rolling in for Open Champions Shane Lowry and he has been chosen as the winner of two more today.

After being named the RTE Sportsperson of the Year last weekend, the Offaly man has now been chosen as 'Man of the Year' by listeners to the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM.

For good measure, Shane's win at The Open was also 'Sports Moment of the Year' by the listeners.

The full list of winners is:

Man of the Year – Shane Lowry

Woman of the Year – Katie Taylor

Song of the Year – Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Irish Song of the Year – Outnumbered by Dermot Kennedy

Album of the Year – Without Fear by Dermot Kennedy

Movie of the Year – Joker

Book of the Year – Once, Twice, Three Times An Aisling

TV Show of the Year – Young Offenders

Irish Moment of the Year – Late Late Toy Show

Sports Moment of the Year – Shane Lowry’s Open Win

Gig of the Year – Westlife @ Croker

Podcast of the Year – Two Johnnies

Gift Grub of the Year – FOGS Good As Hell

Word of the Year – Brexit