Awards keep rolling in for 'Man of the Year' Shane Lowry
The Awards keep rolling in for Open Champions Shane Lowry and he has been chosen as the winner of two more today.
After being named the RTE Sportsperson of the Year last weekend, the Offaly man has now been chosen as 'Man of the Year' by listeners to the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM.
For good measure, Shane's win at The Open was also 'Sports Moment of the Year' by the listeners.
The full list of winners is:
Man of the Year – Shane Lowry
Woman of the Year – Katie Taylor
Song of the Year – Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Irish Song of the Year – Outnumbered by Dermot Kennedy
Album of the Year – Without Fear by Dermot Kennedy
Movie of the Year – Joker
Book of the Year – Once, Twice, Three Times An Aisling
TV Show of the Year – Young Offenders
Irish Moment of the Year – Late Late Toy Show
Sports Moment of the Year – Shane Lowry’s Open Win
Gig of the Year – Westlife @ Croker
Podcast of the Year – Two Johnnies
Gift Grub of the Year – FOGS Good As Hell
Word of the Year – Brexit
