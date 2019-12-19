GALLERY - 20 pictures from Christmas past in Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives

We have taken another trip through the Offaly Express archives and have put together 20 pictures spanning the decades from Christmas past in Tullamore.

There are sure to be some familiar faces. Make sure to tag them..... and their family and friends..... Happy Christmas and enjoy.......

Rachel Fogarty, Katie Fogarty and Chloe Fogarty at the switching on of the Tullamore Christmas Lights in O'Connor Square. Picture: Jeff Harvey/HR Photo