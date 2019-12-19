Forecaster says Storm Elsa 'warranted Status Red Weather Warning'

A forecaster has said that Storm Elsa, which crosses Ireland yesterday evening and into the night warranted a Status Red Weather Warning.

In a post on the Facebook page today reviewing Storm Elsa, Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel noted the following.

"The highest recorded wind speeds of yesterday’s Atlantic storm were 133km/h at Fastnet Lighthouse, and 126km/h at Mace Head in Galway. A sustained windspeed of 86km/h was recorded at Mace Head also, which by definition is considered to warrant a status red weather warning."

Considerable damage was caused across the country with power outages, felled trees with Salthill, among other places, seeing flooding.

Met Eireann had issued a nationwide Yellow Warning which was upgraded to Orange for Cork.

Other forecasters, including the Midland Weather Channel, had warned in advance of Storm Elsa of much stronger winds and potential Red Warnings for the west coast.