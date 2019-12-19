Clara Christmas concert a major hit as Shane Lowry's Granny makes a guest appearance

Shane Lowry's Granny Emily Scanlon made a special guest appearance tonight at the Scoil Phroinsiais Naofa Clara sixth class Christmas concert.

The sixth class play, written by their teacher Mr. Joe Kenny, chronicled the rise and fall of Offaly sporting fortunes over the past 40 years.

Starting with the Offaly v Clare sit down protest from 1998 to Seamus Darby's famous goal from 1982, the play concluded with the Shane Lowry's Granny making a guest appearance at the reconstruction of Shane's famous match winning golf putt in Portrush.

The play naturally proved to be major hit with the locals in Clara.