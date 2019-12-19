Planning permission refused for large housing development in Tullamore

Planning permission has been refused for large housing development in Tullamore.

Daingean Road Residential Ltd sought permission to construct a total of 99 houses of various sizes on the Daingean Road in the town.

The development will consist of 13 two-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 17 three-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 11 four-bedroomed, two-storey detached houses, 44 three-bedroomed, two-storey semi-detached houses and 14 two-bedroomed, two-storey masoinettes.

The application was lodged on May 15 and after further information was supplied, Offaly County Council has denied permission for the development.

While the final decision is not yet available, the local authority raised a number of concerns when seeking further information including issues over site drainage, pedestrian crossings, parking, access to an adjoining site and a proposed roundabout being potentially outside the landholding.

Offaly County Council also noted that the house types were 'repetitive', that there needed to be one bedroom units and also that the provision of Part V housing in the original plans were unacceptable.

Concerns were raised by Waterways Ireland over a host of issues including the boundary with The Grand Canal.

Substantial further information was provided to Offaly County Council in October addressing the concerns however the local authority has now refused permission for the development.