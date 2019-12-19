Offaly factory given green light for extension

The green light has been given by Offaly County Council for a factory extension in the county.

Bemis Healthcare Packaging has been granted for an extension to the existing building and additional staff car parking. The works will consist of an extension to the staff canteen to the front of the building and two new cardex storage units to the rear of the building. Plans also include an additional 46 car parking spaces.

The initial planning application was lodged in July but Offaly County Council sought more information before making a final decision.