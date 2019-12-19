BREAKING: Planned New Year's Eve Concert for Tullamore cancelled

After being moved from O'Connor Square to Market Square last week due to ongoing works in the town, the planned New Year's Eve Concert for Tullamore has now been cancelled due to 'risks presented by the new venue'.

In a brief statement, Offaly County Council outlined the reasoning behind the cancellation noting that it will be rescheduled.

The statement notes: "Following a review yesterday evening it was decided, given the time available following the relocation of the New Year’s Concert from O’Connor Square to Market Square and advice received, it is not possible to mitigate the risks presented by the new venue. Unfortunately, therefore in the interest of public safety it has been decided to postpone the event which will be rescheduled after completion of the works in O’Connor Square."

The decision to use funds for the concert was controversial at the time with many councillors voicing their concerns.