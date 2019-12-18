Hospital asks public not to visit unless necessary and not to visit if suffering from symptoms of flu

Management at Portiuncula University Hospital have today asked the public not to visit patients in the hospital if they have recently had symptoms of the flu and to consider limiting their visiting if possible in an effort to prevent the spread of the flu in the hospital.

James Keane, General Manager Portiuncula University Hospital (PUH) said, “There has been an increase over the last week in the number of patients attending the Emergency Department at PUH with symptoms of the flu. Our priority must be to protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.

“In an effort to do this we asking that only immediate family visit patients in hospital and visitors are limited to two at any time. Children should not visit the hospital other than in exceptional circumstances and following discussion with the relevant ward manager.

“We understand that this may be difficult for patients and their families but we must do all we can to minimise the spread of the flu among our patients and in the community

“We are appealing to people to cooperate so that we can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.”

The flu virus is an unpredictable virus and a healthy person will usually recover in seven days, however it can be severe and can cause serious illness and death. Complications of flu include bronchitis, pneumonia, ear infections and rarely acute encephalopathy (swelling of the brain). Serious complications of flu are more likely if you have a chronic medical condition or if you are aged 65 years or older. Pregnant women are also at increased risk of flu complications.