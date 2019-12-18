Offaly groups handed government funding boost before Christmas

Three social enterprise projects in Offaly are set to receive government grants in time for Christmas, it has been announced.

The Rhode Parish Enterprise Association will receive €2,900; Pullough Community Shop will receive €12,000 and €3,000 will go to West Offaly Training.

"These are all very deserving recipients of Government grants for the work they do," local TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said.

“This Small Capital Grants Scheme which comes from the Dormant Accounts Fund is designed to help them to achieve their social, environmental and economic objectives.

“My colleague Michael Ring TD the Minister for Rural & Community Development, confirmed that €1.045 million in funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund will go to 124 social enterprise projects across the country.

“Examples of items being supported through the Small Capital Grants scheme include the purchase of new kitchen equipment, computers, training material, and minor refurbishments.

“I was also glad to hear Minister Ring confirm that there will be further allocations of funding in 2020 from these that have applied. He says he also intends to make an announcement very shortly on funding for Training and Mentoring for Social Enterprises which is really positive.”