Offaly man aiming to become next big country star on TG4 show

The search for the next big country music star returns to TG4 in January and Offaly's own Alex Roe is hoping to be front and centre.

Glór Tíre is back in the Quays for twelve weeks, as six hopeful singers battle it out with help from mentors, Mike Denver, Trudi Lalor, Patrick Feeney, John McNicholl, Ciarán Rosney and Jim Devine. Presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who advise and guide the contestants. The public decides who stays and who will go each week.

Glór Tíre has featured singers such as Lisa McHugh, Nathan Carter and Chantelle Padden over the years.

Alex Roe from Clara features as one of the contestants on the new series of Glór Tíre. Alex is a full-time musician, and his influences include Mike Denver, Trudi Lalor and Nathan Carter. Trudi Lalor is Alex's mentor.

This year's other singers are Sinéad Black from Letterkenny, Co Donegal, who will be mentored by Ciarán Rosney, Paschal McAnenly from Ballygawley, Co Tyrone mentored by Jim Devine, Lisa Callanan from Craughwell, Co Galway mentored by Mike Denver, Philip Magee from Larne, Co Antrim mentored by John McNicholl and Aoife McDonagh from Ballymoate Co Sligo mentored by Patrick Feeney.

Viewers decide who will stay each week, and can vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the app store or on google play store.

Who will be crowned winner of Glór Tíre 2020? It will air every Tuesday night at 9:30pm from January 7 on TG4.