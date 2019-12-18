Offaly TD hits back following Fianna Fail criticism of broadband plan

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, has said people are worried that Fianna Fáil are planning to axe the much needed National Broadband Plan.

READ ALSO: Cowen blasts 'scant details on broadband connections'

Marcella said: “The National Broadband Plan will deliver high-speed broadband to the 12,108 premises in Offaly that do not have and will not have access without the plan. That’s about €48 million in very welcome investment for the county.

“But now we have some Fianna Fáil representatives consistently trying to confuse and distract from the delivery of the Plan to score political points. The party needs to be straight with people.

“If elected would they undo the contract? Denying the people of rural Ireland this investment and access to what is now an essential service?

“The contract has been signed now. Approximately 300 community centres, schools, library hubs and local GAA halls in every county in Ireland that will be connected to high-speed broadband during 2020, to enable communities to quickly get free public access to high-speed broadband.

The locations here in Offaly that will be connected in the New Year are:

-Ballycommon Telework And Training Centre, Ballycommon.

-Bord Na Móna, Lea Beg, Boora.

-Coolderry Community Hall, Coolderry.

-Croghan Community Hall, Cannakill, Croghan.

-Kilclonfert Community Centre, Kilclonfert.

-Mountlucas Windfarm, Mountlucas, Daingean.

-Primo Coaches, Ballydaly, Ferbane.

-Seir Kieran Church, Bellhill, Clareen.

-Shannon Harbour.

-Shinrone National School, Roscrea Road, Shinrone, Birr.

“What would Fianna Fáil do if elected? What would they say to the people of Offaly?" Deputy Corcoran Kennedy asked.

“Those who continue to criticise this plan must offer workable alternatives, which to date have not been forthcoming. 1.1 million people in rural Ireland cannot be left waiting indefinitely for broadband," she concluded.