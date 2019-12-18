Met Éireann issues orange warning as Storm Elsa bears down

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Cork with a nationwide yellow warning in place as Storm Elsa approaches Ireland.

In their latest forecast, Met Éireann said: "A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening. Strong southerly winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up 120km/h for a short time."

The orange warning in Cork is valid from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday.

The nationwide yellow wind warning states that southeast winds will gust at 90-110km/h on Wednesday. "Winds will peak this evening and tonight. Stronger winds are possible in west and southwest coastal areas," Met Éireann said.

That warning is valid until 3am on Thursday.

A further Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. 40mm of rain could fall before 7pm on Wednesday when the warning ends.