UPDATE: Car found on fire following Offaly Post Office raid

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a robbery from Clara Post Office at 9.30am this morning, Wednesday, December 18.



Two men in balaclavas entered the premises with what's believed to be a firearm and a knife and threatened staff. They left the scene with a sum of cash in a Silver Toyota Avensis (07 D registered).

This car was later discovered on fire on the Kilbeggan road on the outskirts of Clara. It’s understood they left from the scene of the fire in what is described as a dark hatchback car.

Gardaí confirmed that no shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.



Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to contact them, as well as any sightings of a Silver Toyota Avensis or a dark hatchback car as described.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



