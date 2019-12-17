ROADS WARNING: Fog and icy patches on roads across the county tonight

Motorists are being warned of icy patches on a number of roads this evening as well a patches of fog.

A number of secondary and untreated roads are being described as treacherous with the AA reporting fog across the Midlands.

A number of minor accidents have been reported across the county.

Motorists are advised to slow down on untreated roads with temperatures below freezing tonight.

According to the Midland Weather Channel, temperatures could fall as low as -4 degrees Celsius in places, with even lower ground temperatures possible. Frost and ice will be slow to clear tomorrow Tuesday making the morning commute that little bit more tricky, with further refreezing likely tomorrow night.