Offaly's most vulnerable hit hard by shortage of home help

Independent TD Carol Nolan has challenged the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, on the continuing delays and difficulties surrounding the delivery of Home Help Hours.

Deputy Nolan made the intervention in the Dáil this week when she also asked the Taoiseach why his government was allowing those who had worked hard all their lives to go without vital support services in their old age.

“There is no doubt that the winter months are going to make already difficult circumstances worse for a significant number of elderly and vulnerable persons in term of a lack of access to services.

"The Taoiseach and his government have known this even prior to the Budget when he announced that the increase in Home Help Hours would address the chronic backlog.

"Yet we know that HSE senior management when they were in before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee earlier this month, confirmed that the extra home help hours provided in the Budget would still leave about 3,500 people without the service next year.

"In fact, the HSE also confirmed to the PAC that although there were about 7,500 people waiting in the community for support, this did not include those who end up getting admitted to hospital because they cannot get the Home Help they need to keep them in their homes and with their families.

"That is why it was deeply frustrating for me to hear the Taoiseach respond to my intervention with news that the HSE was going to publish its National Service Plan later today; as if this was going to do anything to help those most in need right now.

"I see no sense of genuine ambition around this issue from the government.

"All people in Offaly, Laois and the midlands are getting is the bare minimum and it is simply not good enough.

"We need to escalate and prioritise this issue once and for all, in parallel with the urgent need to deliver on the long-awaited reforms to the Fair Deal Scheme,” concluded Deputy Nolan.