Offaly meeting mix-up reveals gender barriers for female councillor

Offaly councillor Clare Claffey has called on Offaly County Council to be proactive in ensuring equality for all councillors representing the people of Offaly following a local meeting mix-up.

Welcoming the publication of a research by the National Women’s Council of Ireland titled, Women beyond the Dáil: More Women in Local Government, Claffey said: “As the only woman on Offaly County Council, I am acutely aware of the barriers to women getting elected and also the barriers that make it harder for us to do our jobs once elected.”

In the 2019 local elections, only 226 women candidates were elected to local government or 24% of all councillors elected. In Offaly, two women were elected, but since the elevation of Pippa Hackett to Seanad Éireann, Offaly is one of just two councils in Ireland with just one female councillor. The other is Longford.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland has carried out research to increase our knowledge and understanding of what supports women’s access to representative democracy at local level. In order to achieve a critical mass of women’s representation, NWCI has developed recommendations for the Government, political parties and Local Government. These recommendations are based on the 2019 report produced by Dr Pauline Cullen and Claire McGing on behalf of NWCI, Women beyond the Dáil: More Women in Local Government, funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Cllr. Claffey continued at Monday's council meeting: “This report by Dr Pauline Cullen and Claire McGing contains numerous local actions that Offaly County Council should take to ensure better participation by women in this council and greater representation by women in future councils. Many of these would be easy to implement and I am calling on the Council to set up a small working group to plan and implement these recommendations.”

Recommendations for Local Government in the NWCI report include: Invite local women and women’s groups to observe local council meetings; Deliver mentoring, shadowing and internship programmes for women with local councillors and local authorities; Sign up to the European Charter for Equality Between Women and Men in Local Life; Increase visibility of elected women councillors; Strategic outreach aimed at younger women, women living in poverty, ethnic minorities, women with disabilities, Traveller and Roma women and migrant women to increase engagement with politics.

Speaking in the Offaly County Council chamber on Monday, December 16, Cllr Claffey continued: “I would add from my personal experience that much remains to be done to remove barriers – many of them unconscious and easily addressed – that make it harder for female councillors to do their job to the best of their ability.

"Just one example of this from the past week was when the time of a community meeting was changed at very short notice, which meant I was unable to make alternative arrangements for collecting children from school, and so missed the meeting. This is just one example from many in the past six months since I became a councillor of what you could call invisible barriers for me as a woman, which would be very easy to fix with a little forward planning and consideration from all involved.

“I look forward to hearing how Offaly County Council will implement to findings of this report and I look forward to working with all my colleagues in the chamber and on the Executive to ensure that our Council in future is representative of all of the people of Offaly," she concluded.

The new National Women’s Council of Ireland publication, Women Beyond the Dáil: More Women in Local Government, is available on the website of NWCI at www.nwci.ie.