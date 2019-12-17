Tullamore artist opens special pop up shop with unique Christmas gifts on sale

Tullamore artist Maura Fahy will be exhibiting her work in a pop up shop on William Street beside Digan’s Bar from Tuesday, December 17 to Monday, December 23.

If you’re thinking of buying a loved one something unique this Christmas, Maura’s abstract paintings are very reasonably priced and come in all shapes and sizes.

The artist is also selling prints of her paintings as well as her unique collection of Christmas Cards that prove popular every year.

If you’re interested in any of Maura’s works, call her on 086 3166891 or pop in to the pop-up shop.

You can also view her latest work on www.papillonartstudio.com.