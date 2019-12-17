Shane Lowry makes incredible donation to local school's auction

An autographed 18th hole pin flag from Royal Portrush by the 2019 Open Golf Champion Shane Lowry is sure to attract plenty of interest at a big fundraiser for a Laois school over Christmas.

The historic item of sporting memorabilia is set to go on sale at a monster auction to be held in conjunction with the annual Tractor Run in aid of the Clonenagh National School, Mountrath.

Shane, who has just been crowned RTÉ sportsperson of the year, is a great supporter of school events and even attended the fun run and walk last year. His wife Wendy is a past pupil and his sister-in-law Melissa Honner teaches at Clonenagh NS.

The events have proven to be a great day out for all of the family over the last decade and this year promises all of the usual excitement with the tractors, the fun run and walk, the all-day-long free refreshments and music and the monster auction.

The organisers are hoping that this year's event will attract more publicity and support given that the flag will be auctioned in Sheeran's Pub, Coolrain.

The day starts with the 6km Family Fun Run/Walk around the beautiful countryside near Coolrain village at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains.

The organisers say this is a great way to work off the excesses of Christmas. All ages are welcome to join the Run/Walk. Registration for the Fun Run/Walk will take place at 11 am in Sheeran’s Pub, Coolrain (€10 adults, free for children), and the Run will start at 11.30 am.

Next up will be the annual Tractor Run which the organisers say is a sight to behold as the tractors work their way through the village and along the route.

Registration for the Tractor Run takes place at 1pm and the tractors will set off at 2pm. The now-famous tractor stew will be served to the drivers after the run in Sheeran’s pub and all drivers will be given a memento to remember the day.

The event will finish with the Monster Auction in Sheeran’s Pub with many impressive lots to be auctioned on the night, including the Shane Lowry signed flag. The auction starts at 9pm.

Resident auctioneer, Joe Shirley, is often the highlight of the night and ensures that all those who come to support will enjoy the night.

The annual fundraiser is a very enjoyable day for all ages so come along and join us for some exercise, some tractors and lots of fun.

The events take place in Coolrain on Saturday, December 28.

For any queries contact Joe on 087-2664012.