Cowen blasts 'scant details on broadband connections'

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, says the Government are unable to answer basic questions about the cost, speed, or status of the procurement process on the plans to provide 300 broadband connections points.

Deputy Cowen said the plans to roll-out 300 broadband connection points across the country, including ten in Offaly, was only ever a ‘stop-gap measure’ but now the Government couldn’t even commit to how it will happen.

He said: “When the Government announced these 300 broadband connection points it was to distract from the fact that it will be 2027 before homes in rural Ireland will get effective broadband.

“And now we know they have no real plans. Anyone who listened to Minister Ring last week would not be filled with confidence when it comes to the substance of the details around the 300 broadband connection points – it sounded as though the Government are making it up as they go along.

“He was unable to answer questions about the cost, the speed, or the procurement process and when these points would be provided. The contract has been signed and yet there are still no details on the very first stage, arguably the most basic – it’s ridiculous," Barry claimed.

“These communities, in Offaly and elsewhere, are likely to be waiting for a number of years for fibre to the home. The connection points would provide interim support but even that seems to be falling victim to Fine Gaels announce first, answer questions never approach,” he concluded.