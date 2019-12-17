Man mounts path and drives at pedestrians in Edenderry dispute

In an apparent escalation of a dispute between a number of individuals in Edenderry, a man has driven a car onto a footpath towards pedestrians in the town.

Gardaí continue to probe the dangerous driving incident which occurred on JKL Street, close to the Post Office in Edenderry, Co Offaly on Monday morning, shortly before 9.30am.

The man was later arrested after leaving the scene.

An eyewitness told the Offaly Express that a verbal altercation between a number of individuals outside the Post Office escalated when the driver of a car parked nearby drove onto the path in an apparent attempt to strike another man.

It's understood the car missed the individual but collided with the entrance to the rear carpark at the Post Office. The driver then reversed onto the main street where it struck another vehicle. They then drove into the carpark, turned and proceeded onto the main street and out of the town towards Tullamore.

Gardai confirmed that a man in his 20s was quickly arrested and subsequently appeared before Tullamore District Court on Monday morning.

No one was injured during the incident but a number of bystanders and the driver of the second car were left shaken afterwards.

Gardaí continue to investigate.