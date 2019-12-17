Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in Offaly

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s in Edenderry.

The man's body was discovered at a house in the Carrick Esker area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning, December 15.

The body of the man has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore where a post mortem is taking place.

Gardaí have said their investigations are continuing.