Nine in court following violent incident on main street in Midlands town
Nine people are due to appear before Longford District Court this morning, charged following an incident of violent disorder in Longford town on Monday morning.
The individuals were arrested yesterday by Gardaí in Longford arising from public order incidents on the Main Street of Longford, which occurred at approximately 9.40am on Monday.
They will appear before Longford District Court this morning.
