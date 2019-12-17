Garda Water Unit getting major upgrade in the Midlands

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran TD, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief today visited the Garda Síochána Water Unit accommodation in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

The Garda Water Unit provides operational support and search capability to other Garda units and outside agencies in marine environments and hazardous locations. The Unit consists of two operational teams, one based in Athlone, Co. Westmeath and one base in Santry, Co. Dublin.

The Garda Water Unit is regularly called in for investigations relating to murders and serious crime, missing persons and evidence recovery. In addition to underwater searches, it is also regularly asked to carry out surface patrols throughout the country and around the Irish coastline. This involves the enforcement of marine legislation and the policing of major events taking place on or near the water.

The Unit’s accommodation in Athlone is currently undergoing major refurbishment, with new office and welfare facilities being provided as well as upgraded storage, cleaning and drying facilities. Up to now the Unit’s staff were based in Athlone Garda Station, while their equipment was located in a different location. This development will see the Unit have a single, secure location for the staff and equipment.

Visiting the site this morning, Minister Moran said "It’s a huge pleasure for me to visit this site today. This facility, when completed, will be the home of the Athlone-based staff of the Garda Síochána Water Unit. The members of this Unit, who put themselves in danger every day of their working lives, will now have a single, secure, fit for purpose home in Athlone. Their work is difficult and challenging: it is only right that they are provided with adequate facilities in a single location to ensure that they can undertake their tasks safely. I want to thank the members of the Unit for their work and wish them well in their new home.”

The construction works, in the order of €1.1m +VAT, are being funded as part of the Government approved Garda Capital Programme 2016 - 2021. The Works are being carried out by local contractors Pat Daly Contractors Ltd. It is expected that the works will be completed by mid-2020.