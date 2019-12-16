Man arrested after frightening dangerous driving incident in Offaly

A number of pedestrians were left shaken in Edenderry on Monday morning after an incident of dangerous driving.

Gardaí say they are investigating a public order incident following reports of dangerous driving which occurred on JKL Street, close to the Post Office in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

The incident occurred shortly before 9.30am when the Post Office was busy with people going about their business after the weekend.

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 20s was arrested and subsequently appeared before Tullamore District Court on Monday morning.

No one was injured during the incident but a number of bystanders were left shaken afterwards.