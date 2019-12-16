Shane Lowry revealed as new a official Ambassador for Temple Street

Professional golfer, 2019 Open Champion and RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year 2019 Shane Lowry today formally pledged his support for Temple Street as he was announced as an official ambassador for the beloved children’s hospital.

Shane celebrated the news with a very special visit to CHI at Temple Street and took time out of his busy schedule to meet with the children, families, doctors and nurses.

Shane and his wife Wendy - who previously worked as a nurse in Temple Street - are long-term friends of the hospital. Earlier this year, Shane shared the joy of his 2019 Open victory by paying a surprise visit with the Claret Jug, to the delight of the hospital’s patients and staff alike.

In 2018, Shane presented Temple Street Foundation with a generous donation of €125,000, which was raised at a special exhibition match celebrating the official opening of the golf course at Adare Manor. Shane and Wendy continue to be wonderful friends by helping to raise vital awareness about Temple Street’s life-saving work.

Temple Street cares for over 147,000 sick children every year and come from all over Ireland for a range of specialised care, which includes renal, dialysis and transplantation, inherited metabolic disorders, neurology and neurosurgery up to the age of six, amongst others.

Every minute of every day, sick children and their worried families come through the doors of Temple Street in need of world-class medical care. With the kindness and generosity of supporters all across the country, Temple Street Foundation raises the vital funds needed to ensure that these children continue to have access to the very best paediatric equipment, facilities and supports when they need it most.

Commenting on his new role, Shane said, “I am truly honoured to come on board as an official ambassador for Temple Street and help raise awareness about the vital, life-saving work that happens here every single day. Temple Street is much more than a hospital – it’s a family. It’s an inspiring, caring community made up of doctors, nurses, staff, patients and their families and I’m delighted to help out in any way that I can.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Children’s Health Foundation said, “We have had the great privilege of calling Shane a close friend for many years and today we are excited to call him an official ambassador for Temple Street. The support that Shane has already given our hospital is helping to ensure that our patients continue to have access to world-class, transformative care when they need it most. We are honoured to welcome Shane formally to the Temple Street family and look forward to working closely with him in the months and years ahead. Shane, thank you for your kindness and compassion for our patients and their families and for being part of our extraordinary circle of care.”