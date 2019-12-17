Offaly student receives academic scholarship from Carlow IT

Institute of Technology Carlow this week awarded academic and sports scholarships for the 2019/2020 academic year to students who have distinguished themselves, both academically and through their exceptional sporting ability.

Wayne Keating, who attended Coláiste Choilm Tullamore, attained the highest entry points for his chosen programme of study at Institute of Technology Carlow in 2019/20 – the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Product Design Innovation.

He is pictured with Ms. Meabh Maher, Head of Faculty of Business and Humanities, Institute of Technology Carlow; Dr. Eileen Doyle Walsh, Head of Dept. of Humanities, Institute of Technology Carlow and Dr. Patricia Mulcahy, President, Institute of Technology Carlow.