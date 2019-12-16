Edenderry in rallying cry to 'get the swimming pool done'

The Edenderry Chamber of Commerce has asked for support for an upgrade of Edenderry Swimming Pool.

"If you are watching either our very own Irish Swimmers Mona McSharry or Shane Ryan breaking up the water and achieving amazing success for Ireland, you can do your part and you get to support our local amenity, Edenderry Swimming Pool," they said.

"It's long past the time for an upgrade, and the Committee continues in its efforts to try secure the required support from the Council to get the funding to build the new pool, which will become an integral part of the GAA/Community Sports Masterplan in the future, if the support comes from the Council and the local councillors."

The Committee has begun the process of obtaining planning permission and continue to run a successful organisation locally, employing local people in fulltime and part-time positions.

“We continue to work on the new project in the background, but as funding has been secured from the Local Authority Swimming Pool Programme of €3.8 million and a new pool will cost somewhere in the region of €5.2 million, council ambition is needed,” said a Committee spokesperson.

“Edenderry is the last in this programme and all other 51 pools have been constructed and supported by their local councils throughout the country, except here in Edenderry.

“Our local representatives need to do more to support this amenity, perhaps they don’t see the value, that’s why nothing has been done."

You can do two things this year to support your local community, according to the committee, "1. speak to your local councillor and ensure they support the project and 2. swim."

"The number of teens that find themselves good local jobs know that the swimming pool is a good starting point and has been a major contributor seeing more than 100 plus being trained as lifeguards in recent years, a qualification that can travel with them around the world.

"Not alone is the development for the individual themselves but they are teaching our young ones to swim, supporting older swimmers and creating the best environment we can for our most vulnerable people. Pool parties have become a major part of the weekend activities in the pool with children celebrating birthdays, Christmas, communions etc.

You can support your local pool this Saturday, December 14 when the annual SuperSwim will kick off. Whether you are a frequent user or new to swimming, this year you and the kids can get involved in a Local Swimming Event at Edenderry Swimming Pool. Swim widths or lengths. And Swim as many as you can.

Set your own goal and choose your time slot: For widths, swimmers begin 9.45 am – 12.00 and Lane swimming from 12.00 noon on Saturday. You can also do an early bird swim from 8.00 am. Talk to a member of staff today about learning to swim and begin your journey at the pool. Swimming is one of the best all-around exercises for your body.

The committee are encouraging you “to do your best, and support local” remember this year #EdenderryFirst. Phone 046 9731294 for more information.