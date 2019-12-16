Gardaí dealing with outbreak of violence in Midlands town
Gardaí are currently dealing with a significant public order incident in Longford town
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a public order incident in Longford town involving members of two rival Traveller families.
A number of car windows are believed to have been damaged in the unrest which is believed to have broken out within the last hour close to Longford Post Office.
It's unclear as of yet as to whether any arrests have been made.
More to follow
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on