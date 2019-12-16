Offaly councillor slams 'lack of engagement' over new towering wind turbines

Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has outlined his plans to raise the issue of a proposed wind farm in North Offaly with the planning department in Offaly County Council.

According to Cllr Cribbin he has been contacted by a number of concerned residents in the Rathmore, Ballyfore and Shaen areas outside Edenderry, in relation to a planning application by Cloncant Renewables for the erection of nine wind turbines.

Cllr Cribbin says the turbines stretch to 187 metres high and start at Ticknevin in Kildare and run across by the Derries, Shaen, Rathmore, Clonbullogue and Geashill in Offaly.

He has expressed his disappointment in the company applying for planning permission and at their "lack of engagement with the local community."

Cllr Cribbin said: "It is very disappointing that Cloncant Renewable made no effort to engage with local residents living along the proposed windfarm route to explain in detail their plans. At the very least, a pre-planning meeting should have been arranged.

"It is my understanding that the proposed turbines are amongst the highest to be erected anywhere in the country. This is a residential area and included in the proposal is a turbine a couple of hundred metres from the Canal Bridge as you enter Edenderry. It is my opinion that a structure of this height would be unsightly and impact negatively on the town."

The Edenderry councillor went on to outline his plans to raise his concerns with Offaly County Council: "I cannot lend my support to this planning application and it is my intention to raise this with officials in the Local Authority. North Offaly already has one wind farm at Mount Lucas and three more at the planning stage.

"We have a strong tradition in electricity production in this area and while renewable energy is a positive, the companies proposing to build these structures need to engage and work with our communities. Barging in and progressing plans without engagement is something that I will not be able to stand by and accept," he concluded.