Offaly punter €7,500 richer after unbelievable accumulator

A punter in Offaly is laughing all the way to the bank after a tiny flutter on the Lotto saw them walk away with a four-figure sum.

The anonymous punter placed a simple €1 accumulator in a BoyleSports shop in the county on Saturday and picked four numbers to come out in the Irish Lotto Plus draw 1 that evening.

They were left waiting on numbers 4, 11, 19 and 34 to come out against odds of 7,500/1.

However, the odds soon started to plummet and were smashed completely when all four rolled out.

As a result, the lucky customer was able to return to the shop and swap their betslip for an astonishing €7,501.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Who would have thought a €1 coin could make such a difference but it really did for our Offaly customer so we have to send them sincere congratulations and hope they enjoy a good treat now over Christmas.”