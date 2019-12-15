Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the cold conditions continue through to midweek when there'll be a slight temporary reprieve.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cold start to the day. A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning for Ireland is in place until 10am on Monday. It will be frosty with icy stretches. However a band of rain and sleet will push into the northwest by early morning and move across northern Ulster. Further showers will affect western parts and later also southern counties, but elsewhere there will be a good deal of dry weather with some winter sunshine. Afternoon highs of 3 to 6 degrees and winds will be fresh to strong southwesterly in the north, light variable in the south.

Monday night a mainly light westerly wind will keep showers confined to western and northwestern coasts with clear weather elsewhere allowing temperatures to get as low as minus 3 degrees once again.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be a mainly dry day with light west to southwest winds and temperatures of between 3 and 5 degrees by day, as low as minus 3 degrees at night.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that a freshening southeast wind will bring rain in to the southwest by lunchtime, becoming widespread and heavy quickly through the day. There'll be a rise in temperatures to between 7 and 9 degrees and the night will be frost free.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that it currently looks like being another wet day with widespread frequent heavy showers merging at times to give longer spells of rain.

The outlook to next weekend is for continued unsettled conditions although at this point Friday looks like being mainly dry.